ST. PAUL — An overturned garbage truck blocked traffic in both directions Thursday on Alternate Route 58, leaving one person injured.
The truck turned on its side in the westbound lanes of the highway around 2:03 p.m., according to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller. Traffic in all four lanes of the highway was blocked for about an hour and 15 minutes as crews from the St. Paul and Coeburn fire departments cleared the scene.
A HEART ambulance helicopter flew to the scene and transported one person. Geller said no other vehicles were involved in the crash, which is under investigation by the VSP.