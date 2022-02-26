KINGSPORT — A Friday afternoon fire at a hotel in the Lynn Garden area sent one person to a hospital with injuries, authorities said.
Kingsport firefighters descended on the Travel Inn on Lynn Garden Drive around 3 p.m.
Barry Brickey, spokesman for the Kingsport Fire Department, said a fire had started in one of the inn’s rooms. Hotel maintenance and another hotel occupant doused the fire with an extinguisher, he said.
Multiple occupants of the hotel were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross, Brickey said.
Brickey said the fire is still under investigation. The condition of the person injured during the fire was not known as of late Friday.