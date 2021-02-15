BLUFF CITY — An early-morning traffic accident on Monday killed one person and injured another, according to press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff's Office.
From that release:
• Before 5:30 a.m. February 15, SCSO officers responded to a single vehicle accident in the 200 block of Whitehead Road.
• Before arriving at the scene of the accident, officers encountered an adult male, Cody Hammons, age 24, walking on the road with injuries.
• Hammons, the driver of the vehicle, had left the scene on foot in search of a phone to call 911.
• Upon arriving at the crash scene, the passenger was found deceased. The name of the deceased individual is not being released at this time, pending notification of next-of-kin.
• The vehicle, a 1999 silver Chevrolet Blazer, was pulling a boat and trailer and veered off the road, striking a guard rail. This impact knocked the boat off the trailer, which then caused the vehicle to flip and land upside down in a ditch.
• Hammons was later released from a local hospital.
• The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office Fatal Incident Reconstruction Support Team (FIRST) is continuing the investigation into the cause of this crash.