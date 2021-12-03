JASPER — Virginia State Police are investigating a mobile home fire in Lee County that killed one person and injured another Friday.
Crews and pumper trucks from the Jasper Volunteer Fire Department, Duffield Fire and Rescue and Big Stone Gap Fire Department and Rescue Squad responded to the scene shortly before 9 p.m., according to Duffield Fire Chief Roger P. Carter.
The fire gutted a single-wide mobile home on Cavalier Road just off U.S. Route 23, about four miles from the Jasper community in Lee County.
Carter said there was one fatality and one injured person at the scene. Identities of the victims were not available Friday night.
Firefighters were working as late as 10 p.m. to cool down the mobile home and search its interior.
Two homes near the mobile home were not damaged by the fire, Carter said.