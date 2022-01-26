BULLS GAP — A house fire has left a woman dead, according to first responders.
According to a report from the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, an officer was dispatched to the location of the fire around 5:51 p.m. Monday.
“While in route, dispatch stated that there was a female still inside the residence,” Deputy Daniel DesOrmeaux stated in his report. “Upon arrival, fire department members were actively trying to locate the female. The house was fully engulfed in flames.”
Once the fire was extinguished, rescuers found the body of a woman that they believe was the occupant of the house: Rebecca Wheeler.
“I spoke to the neighbor (Natosha Gregg) who stated she had [spoken] to Mrs. Wheeler around 5:03 p.m. that evening, and Mrs. Wheeler stated she had made macaroni for supper,” DesOrmeaux wrote. “Mrs. Gregg stated she observed later the house to be on fire and the main part of the flames to be coming from the kitchen area of the home. Mrs. Gregg stated she called 911 at that time.”
According to police, a coroner was also called to the scene.
The HCSO, with the assistance of the TBI, is investigating the incident.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
The Kingsport Times News was unable to get in touch with the Bulls Gap Volunteer Fire Department to obtain additional information.