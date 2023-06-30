A girl enjoys the beach vibes as members of Das Novas warm up Big Stone Gap's Beach Party Friday. Big Stone Gap and several other Southwest Virginia localities have a slate of Independence Day weekend events through the Fourth of July.
Wayne Jordan of Curklin's Restaurant grills up some red hot bell peppers for the cuisine at Big Stone Gap's Independence Day weekend Beach Party Friday. The town is one of several Southwest Virginia localities offering fun and fireworks this weekend and into the Fourth of July.
Mike Still - Six Rivers Media
Nelly Boyd, left and grandparents Tina Luzader and Jay Bailey take a break from the Wood Avenue "beach" during Big Stone Gap's Independence Day weekend Beach Party.
Big Stone Gap Tourism Coordinator Ked Meade and Curklin's Restaurant co-owner Tracey Jordan sample the refreshments offered at the town's Independence Day Weekend Beach Party.
BIG STONE GAP — Independence Day gained an early beachhead in Southwest Virginia on Friday as Big Stone Gap started what will be a full round of all-American celebrations and fireworks across the region. Big Stone Gap opened the region's observation of 247 years of independence with its beach party, the first of six days of events across Wise, Lee and Scott counties and Norton.
If you have trouble finding a way to observe the Fourth of July from Saturday through Wednesday, check the Kingsport Times News' roundup of Southwest Virginia events at: bit.ly/3CSC5vp.