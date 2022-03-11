Rebar pokes out from exposed walls. A lamp hangs in a stairwell, decades old, the kind normally seen in an antique store. A tower stands proudly, four stories high, but cannot be used anymore for its intended purpose of hanging up fire hoses to dry.
Fire Station No. 2 for the city of Kingsport Fire Department has sat on Crescent Drive since 1942. But it could soon be part of history as the fire station has outgrown the old, historic building.
“There’s a lot of limitations,” said Kingsport Fire Department Assistant Chief Terry Arnold. “Fire apparatus has gotten bigger over the years.”
It’s just not space. The 80-year-old building is showing its age.
The requirements recommended for firefighters have also became more stringent. The building has an old sliding pole in the middle of it and the sleep quarter sits on the second floor.
Both are frowned upon now.
The city of Kingsport is in the process of building a new fire station. Just weeks ago, the Board of Mayor and Aldermen talked about potentially using federal money from the American Rescue Plan Act to help spur the project forward. It is one of five projects for consideration.
The board has not made any decisions, as of yet, on how to spend $5.1 million in ARPA funds. Those funds aren’t expected to arrive until May.
City officials said a new fire station will still be built whether ARPA funds are used or not.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen unanimously voted to enter into an agreement with Cain Rash West Architects for architectural and design services for the new Fire Station No. 2 on Fort Henry Drive in January.
The cost, based on an estimated $3.6 million project, is $224,550.
The replacement building is to be next door to the complex that also houses the Kingsport Life Saving Crew, in part of a grassy area near where the old Legion Pool was, just north of the Dobyns-Bennett High School parking lot and the Civic Auditorium.
Adrienne Batara, spokeswoman for the city, said the fire department has requested it to be placed in the capital improvement budget.
She said she’s not sure whether having the federal funds would speed up the process or not.
“ARPA funds would help move the project forward,” she said. “I am not sure that the funding using ARPA would expedite the project. Funding utilizing CIP — budget may use the same timeline.”
The initial architecture for the planned building is expected be completed by mid- to late summer.
The firehouse covers areas such as Fair Acres, Borden Village and the Fort Henry Mall.
Because of the limitations, the station can’t handle apparatus such as a ladder truck.
“There’s no room to add anything,” Arnold said.
On one side of the fire station is a weight room. On the other side of the station is the cardio equipment. It’s just one example of how firefighters try to utilize what space they have.
Arnold said firefighters know “there’s a lot of history” in the building. The ones stationed at No. 2 take pride in it. But they are still hoping a new station gets built.
“We feel like it’s going to happen,” Arnold said. “We’re just keeping our fingers crossed.”