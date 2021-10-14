WISE — An Ohio truck driver who pleaded guilty to a fatal head-on collision on U.S. Route 23 will serve 22 years in prison.
Wise County Circuit Court Judge Ron Elkins on Thursday sentenced Travis Lee Tolliver, 30, to 26 years — the maximum sentence — for reckless involuntary DUI manslaughter, DUI with serious injury and misdemeanor DUI first offense.
Tolliver pleaded guilty on the charges, stemming from his role in the Feb. 24 crash that killed Big Stone Gap man Perry S. Owens and injured driver Amanda Pearson.
Norton Police Sgt. Jason McConnell testified in Thursday’s hearing how he witnessed the collision between Tolliver’s International semi rig and Pearson’s Chevrolet Cruze as he and another officer were turning onto the southbound U.S. 23 on-ramp from Route 58A to find a reported truck in the wrong lanes.
McConnell said he pulled up to the scene about five feet away from the Cruze’s engine block, which was thrown about 100 feet from the impact site. Emergency medical personnel pronounced Owens dead at the scene, he added, while crews had to extricate Pearson from the car’s wreckage.
Because a concrete barrier ran about two miles south of the crash site, McConnell and Virginia State Trooper Ryan Stiltner each said, Tolliver could not have crossed over to avoid deer in the road as he told McConnell after the crash.
Stiltner said Tolliver appeared excitable and not wanting to look at or talk to him when Stiltner interviewed him at Norton Community Hospital about two hours after the crash. A blood sample taken at the hospital and examined by state lab personnel indicated Tolliver had a blood methamphetamine level of 1.7 milligrams per liter — 17 times the state legal limit for being under the influence.
Stiltner said Tolliver gave him conflicting versions of where he had come from before the wreck and whether he had been towing a trailer before the crash. The trooper said he later found that Tolliver had left a trailer load at a Duffield truck stop before the crash.
Tolliver later took the stand to speak to Owens and Pearson’s families in the courtroom.
“I didn’t mean to hurt anyone,” Tolliver said. “If I could trade places with (Owens), I would. I want you to know how very sorry I am. That’s it.”
After a recess to read impact statements from the victims’ families, Elkins returned to say the state sentencing guidelines for Tolliver’s offenses “are grossly inadequate.” He agreed with prosecutor Steven Davis’ earlier request for a 26-year maximum sentence — 20 for the manslaughter charge, five for the DUI injury count and one year and a $250 fine for the DUI charge.
Elkins suspended two years of the manslaughter sentence, two years on the injury count and made each sentence consecutive. Tolliver will also have to serve two years supervised probation on each of the felony charges and one year probation for the DUI charge.