ROGERSVILLE – An Ohio man who was allegedly making inappropriate gestures Tuesday to customers in the Rogersville Food City store was later found in his car with a variety of narcotics and a handgun.
Christopher Cody Turner, 29, of Toledo, Ohio, was asked repeatedly by RPD Officer Wesley Seals and Hawkins County Jail staff if he had any drugs on him or in him, which he replied no.
During a search in the jail, however, Corrections Officer Dallas Dunn allegedly observed a bag sticking out of Turner's anal cavity which was found to contain 19.10 grams of meth.
Shortly before 6 p.m. Tuesday Seals responded to the Rogersville Food City on a complaint of a man making inappropriate gestures to customers inside the store. Upon his arrival Seals located that man, later identified as Turner, slumped over the steering wheel unconscious in a running 2009 Chevy Cobalt.
When Turner was awakened and exited the vehicle, Seals and RPD Officer Andy Banks allegedly observed a bag sticking out of his jacket pocket which contained 36.6 grams of marijuana.
Upon searching the vehicle officers also allegedly located on the front floorboard a baggy containing 7.76 grams of meth, a baggy of meth containing 1.33 grams of meth, and a baggy containing 6 Alprazolam and one Clonazapam pill.
Turner also allegedly had another baggy in his pocket containing .75 grams of meth, and a baggy containing psilocybin mushrooms.
A nylon bag on the floorboard at the rear of the vehicle allegedly contained one gram of a brown wax substance identified as “Dab” which is concentrated THC (the drug that creates the high in marijuana). That bag also reportedly contained a set of digital scales, two butane torches and several zip lock bags.
In the trunk officers allegedly located an unloaded .380 caliber handgun, a baggy containing 14.26 grams of marijuana, a set of digital scales, and several zip lock baggies.
Turner was charged with possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with intent to deliver, possession of Schedule I narcotics with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during commission of a felony, introduction of contraband into a penal institution, three counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and public intoxication.
As of Wednesday Turner was being held in the Hawkins County Jail on $150,000 bond pending an appearance in Sessions Court on Feb. 10.