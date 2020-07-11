GATE CITY — Scott County’s sheriff and commonwealth’s attorney are not releasing the name of the suspect in a June 26 fatal shooting in the Nottingham community.
Sheriff Jeff Edds on Thursday referred questions about the details of the suspect to Commonwealth’s Attorney Andrew Johnson, but confirmed the victim’s identity as Bartholomew Bishop, 35, of Church Hill.
Edds said that deputies responded to a call of a shooting in the Nottingham area around 8:55 p.m. June 26 and arrested a person, but did not give details on what officers encountered at the scene. He said his investigators are handling the case with crime scene assistance from the Virginia State Police.
Johnson did not return calls from the Times News on Thursday and Friday.