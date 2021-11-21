BIG STONE GAP — The Virginia Department of Corrections has released the name of a Wallens Ridge State Prison inmate who died after an attack on Saturday.
Gregory Pierce, 47, was pronounced dead at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap before 1 p.m. Saturday, according to DOC spokesperson Benjamin Jarvela. Pierce was serving multiple life sentences for rape and other sexual offenses.
Pierce’s alleged killer, whose name has not been released, is serving a life sentence for murder. Pierce’s death is being investigated as a homicide.