BIG STONE GAP, Va. — A Big Stone Gap Police officer was shot early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

Few other details are available.

From a Virginia State Police statement issued at about 8:40 a.m.:

• Shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday VSP was called to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street just outside the town limits of Big Stone Gap.

• A Town of Big Stone Gap Police Officer had been shot after responding to a residence on that street.

• The officer has been transported to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. 

• The investigation is ongoing at this time, in coordination with the Big Stone Gap Police Department, Wise County Sheriff's Office, and Wise County Commonwealth's Attorney Chuck Slemp. 

