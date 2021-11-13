BIG STONE GAP, Va. — A Big Stone Gap Police officer was shot early Saturday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
The officer was transported to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries, according to state police.
Few other details are available.
From a Virginia State Police statement issued at about 8:40 a.m.:
• Shortly before 5 a.m. Saturday VSP was called to the scene of a shooting in the 2500 block of Orr Street just outside the town limits of Big Stone Gap.
• A Town of Big Stone Gap Police Officer had been shot after responding to a residence on that street.
• The officer has been transported to Norton Community Hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.