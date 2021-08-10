The Oasis of Kingsport Women’s Ministry held a grand opening and ribbon cutting event on Friday, followed by an open house event on Saturday at its new location at 1102 Mill St. Oasis is an outreach ministry offering women resources such as educational classes and programs, Christian counseling, referrals to necessary resources, mentorship, support groups, fellowship and more. The new location will allow for expanded services and program updates and honors the memory of its late founder, Kermit Addington.
Oasis to continue serving local women at new location
Marina Waters
