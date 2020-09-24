The National Transportation Safety Board on Wednesday released its final report on the crash of Dale Earnhardt Jr.’s plane at the Elizabethton Municipal Airport last August, citing pilot error and decision making as the probable causes of the crash.
“The National Transportation Safety Board determines the probable cause(s) of this accident to be: The pilot’s continuation of an unstabilized approach despite recognizing associated cues and the flight crew’s decision not to initiate a go-around before touchdown, which resulted in a bounced landing, a loss of airplane control, a landing gear collapse and a runway excursion,” the report read.
“Contributing to the accident was the pilot’s failure to deploy the speed brakes during the initial touchdown, which may have prevented the runway excursion, and the pilot’s attempt to go around after deployment of the thrust reversers.”
According to the NTSB report, the aircraft’s airspeed on approach exceeded the reference landing speed and its descent rate exceeded the maximum “just seconds before touchdown.”
In a written statement to the NTSB after the incident that was released in July, pilot Jeff Melton said the plane’s approach was “maybe a little fast,” but the other pilot, Richard Pope, said he was carrying extra speed because the airplane “slows down so easy.”
Speaking to investigators, Pope said he may have deployed the thrust reversers too early, and reported their landing flare — the time between final approach and touchdown — may have been inadequate.
In total, the plane touched down four times, with the right main landing gear collapsing on the final touchdown. The NTSB report states that the pilots failed to follow flight manual guidance and deployed thrust reversers before the speed brakes, which could have stopped the plane from leaving the runway “if the airplane had not bounced and the speedbrakes and wheel brakes were used at the point of the first touchdown.”
Thrust reversers were deployed after the first bounce, before the plane bounced a second time, at which point the pilot attempted a go-around.
The aircraft flight manual prohibits touch-and-go landings after thrust reversers have been deployed, with the NTSB stating “it is critical for pilots to know the point at which they should not attempt a go-around.” The NTSB said pilots need to have a committed-to-stop point which is the point at which a go-around is no longer feasible and the only option is bringing the aircraft to a stop.
The report states the director of operations (pilot-in-command) was not aware of the concept.
The final report is consistent with what NTSB investigators said from the beginning of the investigation, that an inability to abort the landing led to the Cessna Citation Latitude’s crash after a 20-minute flight from Statesville, North Carolina. Wednesday’s report, however, provides more detail on the decisions made before and during the final approach that led to the failed go-around attempt.
Both Melton and Pope were experienced pilots with more than 15,000 flying hours between them. The crew said they had also flown into Elizabethton multiple times and liked flying there. According to the NTSB’s record of conversation with the flight crew, neither pilot reported having performed an aborted or balked landing as attempted during the flight, or having performed one during simulator training.
Melton told investigators at the time he had “soul-searched the event many times since the accident and could not explain why the airspeed on final became high and the approach became unstable.”
Earnhardt Jr. was traveling into Elizabethton to work the NASCAR Cup Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway last August with his wife, infant daughter and dog when their plane bounced twice off the runway, came down hard and skidded past the runway before catching fire next to Tenn. Highway 91.
Neither pilot suffered injuries, while there were minor injuries to the passengers.