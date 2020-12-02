C. Todd Asbury, president and CEO of New Peoples Bank, has announced the bank’s expansion into the Boone and Banner Elk, N.C., area with the hire of veteran bankers David Lecka, Garrett Shore, and Melissa Potter.
Together, they bring an additional 59 years of combined experience to the New Peoples Bank team.
Lecka has served in various management roles in the High Country area of Western North Carolina during his 18-year banking career and will serve as senior vice president and commercial banker at New Peoples Bank. He began in 2002 with Bank of America as manager of its Banner Elk branch. In 2004, he became city president for United Community Bank in Newland, N.C. He joined Highlands Union Bank in November 2016 as High Country market president and was appointed commercial team leader in January 2020, after their merger with First Community Bank. A native and resident of Banner Elk, Lecka is a 1979 graduate of the University of North Carolina. He spent 12 years in retail management prior to starting his banking career. He has served on the Banner Elk Town Council since 2011 and is currently serving as mayor pro tem.
Shore comes to New Peoples Bank as first vice president and commercial banker after nearly 16 years as a commercial relationship manager for Highlands Union Bank/First Community Bank. A native of Lexington, N.C., he is a 2003 graduate of Appalachian State University, where he studied finance and economics. Shore has lived in the Boone area since 1999 and is active with the Boone Area Chamber of Commerce. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Children’s Council of Watauga County.
As a native of the High Country, Potter has worked in the financial service industry for more than 25 years in all aspects of finance and lending. Over the past 14 years, she has specialized in mortgage lending, and she will serve as vice president and mortgage loan originator at New Peoples Bank. She is a 1999 graduate of Appalachian State University, where she studied finance, banking and insurance, and a graduate of the Watauga Leadership program class of 2016.
“Strategically, we have been planning to expand our footprint in high growth markets in the Central Appalachian region. The Boone, North Carolina, area fits well within this strategy and we are excited to open a loan production office in December 2020.” said Asbury. “Having the right team in place is essential when entering new markets, and I have no doubt that David, Garrett, and Melissa will carry through our mission of creating value for our customers and the communities we serve.”
About NPB
New Peoples Bankshares, Inc. is the financial holding company for New Peoples Bank, Inc., a community bank with 21 offices serving Southwest Virginia, Southern West Virginia, Northeast Tennessee and Western North Carolina. The bank offers a full range of banking and financial services focused primarily on individuals, small-to-medium size businesses and the professional community.