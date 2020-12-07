By JEFF BOBO
ROGERSVILLE — It might sound too good to be true, but the Hawkins County Board Education agreed Thursday to do a vehicle purchase test run with Enterprise Rentals which lets the BOE sell vehicles back for more than it paid.
Director of Schools Matt Hixson told the BOE the program is similar to the truck purchasing plan the Hawkins County Solid Waste Department began in 2015, which allows the county to profit from replenishing its fleet.
“The county commissioner entered an agreement with a large truck company to purchase solid waste trucks at government pricing, and then they use those trucks a couple of years and turn the lease back in,” Hixson sold the BOE Thursday. “Most times they are able to submit that lease with an equity built in because of the low purchase price of those vehicles.”
Hixson added, “We have been in consult with Enterprise — you may know them as Enterprise Rent-a-Car — but they also have a fleet division, and they have very similar pricing for us for Hawkins County School vehicles.”
Hixson said the BOE can save $10,000 to $15,000 on a work truck for the school maintenance department to use for two years, and then sell it back for more than its purchase price.
“We can roll that equity into subsequent vehicle purchases, and it has no mileage limits or anything like that,” Hixson added.
“Let’s say we get four or five over the next year and a half. When it comes time to turn those back in, Enterprise takes delivery of those, they deliver the new vehicle to us, and then they’re responsible for selling those vehicles and rolling that equity back into our purchase of new vehicles.”
Seth Rhoton, the school maintenance department assistant director, presented the BOE with a proposal to purchase two work vehicles — a van for the electrician/HVAC crew, and a truck for plumbing — from Enterprise for $16,500, using funds that were already budgeted for vehicles and equipment.
That includes equipment for both vehicles, which the school system receives at 25% of their original cost.
Ordinarily the maintenance department tries to purchase three good used vehicles for $60,000 each year to continuously replenish the fleet.
Rhoton noted, however, that it’s getting harder to find quality used vehicles with low mileage for $20,000 or less.
“We’d like to purchase two vehicles between now and June, see how we like dealing with the company, see what the program is like, see the pros and cons,” Hixson said.
If the BOE is satisfied, it will include subsequent purchases in the 2021-22 budget and plan to begin replacing its fleet through this program.
Hixson admitted that at first he thought the deal was too good to be true.
“The government pricing, at least right now, makes a lot of sense to turn to this type of program, to ensure our staff are driving dependable vehicles and we’re not putting a lot of maintenance dollars into them,” he added.