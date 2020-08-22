WISE — A Norton woman charged with manslaughter in the death of her infant son is among 38 people indicted by a Wise County grand jury.
According to court records, Sarah Bledsoe, 31, was indicted for involuntary manslaughter, child abuse and neglect, possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule III controlled substance. The manslaughter, abuse and drug charges are in connection with the April 21 death of Bledsoe’s infant son, Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said.
If convicted, Bledsoe faces a maximum of 10 years in prison for the manslaughter charge, up to five years on the abuse charge and up to 10 years on the Schedule I/II possession charge. The Schedule III substance possession charge — a misdemeanor — carries a maximum sentence of 12 months and/or a fine up to $2,500.
In an unrelated case, David Thomas Arnold, 59, Wise, was indicted on five felony sex offenses in connection with an alleged series of incidents on Aug. 1, 2019. Arnold faces three counts of object sexual penetration of an unidentified child younger than 13 and two counts of indecent liberties with a child younger than 18. The penetration charges each carry a minimum life sentence on conviction, and the indecent liberties charges up to five years on each count.
Roy Boring, Jr., 54, Big Stone Gap, was indicted on two counts each of attempted malicious wounding, strangulation, and assault and battery, allegedly against a 14-year-old and a 13-year-old victim on July 8, 2020. The attempted malicious wounding charges each carry a maximum 10-year prison sentence on conviction, and the strangulation charges each carry sentences of up to five years. The misdemeanor assault and battery charges each carry a maximum sentence of up to 12 months and/or fines of up to $2,500.
Jason Brad Gross, 43, Castlewood, was indicted on one felony count of strangulation and one misdemeanor count each of assault and battery on a family member and preventing the summoning of law enforcement in a June 11, 2020, alleged attack on a female household member. The strangulation charge carries a maximum sentence of five years and the misdemeanor charges each carry maximum sentences of 12 months and/or fines up to $2,500.
William David Francis II, 47, Castlewood, was indicted on one misdemeanor count of operating a business without a proper license and a felony count of construction fraud for allegedly obtaining money for construction or repair work without performing that work. The fraud charge carries a maximum of up to 20 years in prison on conviction, while the license charge carries a maximum 12-month sentence and/or fine up to $2,500.
Jordan Ross Sturgill, 37, Norton, was indicted on felony charges of grand larceny and larceny of property with intent to distribute in connection with the alleged theft of nine catalytic converters between Dec. 17 and 20, 2019. Each charge carries a prison sentence of up to 20 years.
Charges against 32 others in Wednesday’s round of indictments included drug possession, possession of weapons and ammunition by convicted felons, failure to appear in court, DUI, reckless driving and felony shoplifting.