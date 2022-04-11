NORTON – Investigators have released the names of three people found dead Sunday after an apparent murder-suicide in a Norton residence.
Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller said Monday that Bryan C. Wampler, 53, 853 Highland Avenue NW, apparently shot and killed his wife, 53-year-old Vivian A. Wampler and her mother, 81-year-old Elizabeth A. Sturgill before shooting himself, according to evidence found at the house Sunday.
Police responded to a 911 call between 11 a.m. and noon Sunday, where they found the Wamplers and Sturgill dead inside the home. A State Police evidence team and Norton police officers spent more than two hours inside the home recovering items before city rescue squad personnel removed the bodies.
Investigators found a firearm in the house, Geller said.
The property around the home showed no visible signs of an altercation Sunday, with three vehicles parked in the driveway and one – a pickup truck – with an open tailgate and bags of topsoil and garden rocks stacked in the bed.
Virginia State Police and Norton Police, along with the Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney’s office, are continuing their investigation.