WISE – The suspect in the May 7 shooting of Norton’s police chief is closer to extradition back to Virginia.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s attorney Chuck Slemp III said Saturday that James D. Buckland was released Friday from Johnson City Medical Center to custody of the Washington County, Tennessee jail.
Buckland, 36, Pound, was taken to JCMC after being wounded in an alleged gunfight with Norton Police Chief James Lane and another city police officer.
Slemp said he signed extradition paperwork earlier in the week for Buckland, who faces felony charges of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm in a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Slemp said he expected Buckland’s arraignment soon in county General District Court after his return.
Lane, who was also shot during the incident, was transferred Thursday to inpatient rehabilitation. His wife, Melissa Lane, posted on Facebook Thursday that Lane will not be able to have visitors, but anyone wanting to send get well cards can mail them to: James Lane, P.O. Box 1754, Coeburn, VA, 24230.
“The Devil did not win this fight,” Melissa Lane added in her post.
The Virginia State Police is still investigating the shooting.