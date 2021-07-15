NORTON — After two local school board meetings in the previous seven days with public outcry over state-mandated protections for transgender students, the Norton School Board passed its set of policies with no public comment Thursday.
The board voted 5-0 to adopt a Virginia School Boards Association-recommended package of policy updates to comply with state law effective this month to protect the rights of transgender students. The policies cover eight areas under Virginia Code sections 22.1-22.3:
• Compliance with applicable nondiscrimination laws
• Maintenance of a safe and supportive learning environment free from discrimination and harassment for all students
• Prevention of and response to bullying and harassment
• Maintenance of student records
• Identification of students
• Protection of student privacy and the confidentiality of sensitive information
• Enforcement of sex-based dress codes
• Student participation in sex-specific school activities and events and use of school facilities
Superintendent Gina Wohlford said before the meeting that the VSBA policy updates were one of two options the board could have chosen. The other option was a state Department of Education model policy covering the same areas under the new law.
The Wise and Lee County school boards met in the previous seven days, with several residents and parents voicing their opposition to the DOE model policies on grounds of religion and claims of confusion for or sexual assault of other students. Both boards have adopted the VSBA policies that Norton approved.
In other business, Wohlford showed the board a plan for spending $1.89 million in anticipated American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief federal funds. Just over $378,000 has been allocated to deal with learning loss issues stemming from prior pandemic-related class shutdowns, under the plan, while the remaining $1.512 million will cover:
• Expanded summer school programs in 2022
• A teacher and aides to address learning loss issues
• Afterschool tutoring
• Implementation of a Trauma Informed Program to help students affected by being out of in-person classroom settings
• Virtual learning and technology support
• School bathroom modernizations
• Roof and ventilation improvements at Norton Elementary and Middle School
• School window replacements
• A school bus
• Digital information signs at both city schools
The plan details can be viewed at the school system website: nortoncityschools.org.