NORTON — In a period of almost 12 months during which three Wise County and Norton law enforcement officers were wounded or killed, another officer has died a few months before retirement.
Norton Police Department K-9 Officer Joshua Parsons said Sarge, his Belgian Malinois partner for two years, had served as a prison K-9 working dog before he came to the department as a tracking and apprehension dog.
On Monday, Sarge died with Parsons by his side after an illness.
“Sarge would go anywhere you sent him without fear,” Parsons said. “All he expected was a good word and a pat on the head.”
Sarge had worked with two handlers before he came to Norton, and Parsons trained with him for seven months to establish a solid working bond.
“Sarge worked at all three scenes where we had officer- involved shootings in Norton and Wise County last year,” Parsons recalled. “Chief Lane, (Norton Police Chief James Lane), (Wise County Deputy) Robbie Robertson and (Big Stone Gap Police Officer) Michael Chandler. Those were bad times, but he worked off his lead and was disciplined while helping officers at the scenes.”
Parsons said Sarge was a “push-button dog” who responded to commands and could be well behaved around people but go into working mode and back at the sound of Parsons’ commands.
“He would not pursue beyond a command and would stop on command when he apprehended a suspect,” Parsons said. “He was to a fault a loyal dog, obedient and he would listen to every word you said.”
Sarge showed obedience and readiness to switch into working mode, Parsons said.
“I’d bring Sarge into the department for training, and they’d be amazed how he could be friendly and in the next moment go into self-protection mode,” Parsons said.
Parsons was planning for Sarge’s retirement in a few months.
“When he retired, he was going to sit on the couch and relax,” said Parsons. “He would eat any type of food, any snacks that anybody gave him and he loved belly rubs. It broke my heart when he died before he got a chance to retire.”
Sarge was cremated this week, and Parsons and the department will be planning a ceremony to remember him.
“The staff at Rasnic Animal Clinic were great with Sarge,” Parsons added.
“We’ve already gotten outreach from businesses in the community,” Parsons said, “and I’d like to see the department go in the direction of another K-9. It leaves a void with his death but he put in his time. He was a good dog and partner.”