NORTON — Norton Police Chief James Lane was shot during a Friday incident now being investigated by the Virginia State Police.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III confirmed that Lane was in stable condition after being flown to Johnson City Medical Center. The shooting happened shortly before 4 p.m. on Commonwealth Avenue between the Norton Walmart Shopping Center and Murphy’s gas and convenience store.
Slemp said Virginia State Police investigators were still working the scene, where Lane’s Chevy SUV police vehicle was parked in a side entrance road to the shopping center with evidence markers and an equipment bag lying nearby.
A second person, whose identity was not released, was also shot and taken to Johnson City Medical Center, Slemp said. That person’s condition was unknown.
“On behalf of (Norton) Mayor Joseph Fawbush, the City Council, the city employees and our entire community, I respectfully ask that you join me in prayer for Chief Lane and his family,” Slemp said in a statement released Friday evening. “There is no ongoing threat at this time.”
Traffic was blocked in both directions on Commonwealth Avenue in front of the Murphy’s parking lot as VSP investigators collected evidence around the site and interviewed Norton Rescue Squad workers who responded to the shooting. Wise County Sheriff’s deputies and police from Norton and UVA Wise’s campus police department were also at the scene.
Slemp said he expected charges to be filed as early as Friday.