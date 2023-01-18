WISE — The suspect in the May 2021 shooting of Norton Police Chief James Lane has a new attorney.
Wise County Circuit Court Judge Ron Elkins granted Tuesday’s motion by attorney Don Williams Jr. to be released from representing James D. Buckland, 37.
Williams told Elkins that his motion follows his appointment to work with the Lee County Commonwealth’s Attorney under a grant program to work on drug case prosecutions. Buckland, who has two pending felony drug possession charges, said he had no objection to Williams’ motion.
Wise County Chief Deputy Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis also said he had no objections to Williams’ motion.
Buckland asked Elkins to appoint Abingdon attorney David Childers since Childers had handled another case for him. Elkins recessed court for about a half-hour to contact Childers, who was not on the Wise court’s list of appointed counsel, returning to say he agreed to represent Buckland on the attempted capital murder charge.
Buckland was arrested at the scene of what prosecutors allege was his shooting of Lane on May 7, 2021, after Lane tried to stop him regarding a disturbance call at a convenience store.
Buckland was also wounded after Lane and another officer returned fire.
Lane returned to limited duty in 2021.
Besides his indictment on charges of attempted capital murder, use of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Buckland faces 13 other felony and two misdemeanor counts in connection with Lane’s shooting.
Elkins set a Feb. 6 hearing for prosecutors and Childers to see if Buckland’s scheduled April 24-May 3 trial will proceed or be rescheduled.
Buckland remains held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail.