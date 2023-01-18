James D. Buckland

Buckland

 Contributed - SWVA Regional Jail

WISE — The suspect in the May 2021 shooting of Norton Police Chief James Lane has a new attorney.

Wise County Circuit Court Judge Ron Elkins granted Tuesday’s motion by attorney Don Williams Jr. to be released from representing James D. Buckland, 37.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today.