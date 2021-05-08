NORTON – City officials say Norton Police Chief James Lane is recuperating after being shot during an incident Friday.
Norton City Manager Fred Ramey on Saturday said police chiefs from Bristol, Abingdon, Marion, Galax and other localities came to Johnson City Medical Center Friday as Lane underwent surgery for wounds from the shooting.
Lane was in stable condition after surgery, according to a Saturday morning post on the city’s Facebook page.
According to the Virginia State Police, Lane was wounded after responding to an emergency call at the Murphy’s convenience store after 4 p.m. Friday. After encountering a man walking in the area, Lane was hit when the man opened fire.
Lane and another city officer returned fire, wounding 36-year-old James D. Buckland of Pound. Both Lane and Buckland were flown to Johnson City Medical Center for their injuries.
“It was incredible the amount of support last night,” Ramey said, adding that Lane had worked his way through the department in a 25-year career starting as a patrol officer before becoming chief about 11 years ago.
“The chief started in the department’s law enforcement explorer post and then became an auxiliary officer before he was certified as an officer,” Ramey said. “He’s always had an interest in law enforcement and the community.”
Norton Police Investigator Bucky Culbertson said that department First Sgt. Greg Mays and he will continue coordinating department operations while Lane recovers. Mays oversees the department’s patrol division and is first in rank after Lane, while Culbertson’s oversees investigations and 911 operations.
“He’s probably one of my best friends,” Culbertson said. “He treats everyone the same and with so much respect no matter who they are. He’ll be back, I’m sure.”
In a Facebook posting Saturday morning, city officials thanked people “for the outpouring of prayer and support that has been offered from across our region and Commonwealth.”
Ramey said he was able to visit and speak with Lane Saturday afternoon.
“He just amazes me and the rest of us with the strength and the faith he and his family have shown though all of this,” Ramey said. “We’re extremely proud of him and we’re doing all we can to support him and his family on the road to getting back to us as soon as possible.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III on Saturday said that he had no details available on Buckland’s condition.
Buckland was scheduled for a revocation hearing May 20 for offenses while on probation, Slemp said.