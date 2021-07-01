NORTON — Norton voters will see a race for city sheriff and three newcomers on the ballot for other races in November’s general election.
According to the city general registrar’s office, city council member Mark A. Caruso and Norton Police Sgt. Jason F. McConnell are running for the city sheriff’s post being vacated by retiring Sheriff Carlos Noaks after four decades.
Caruso is a retired Army officer and local business owner who was re-elected to council in 2020. McConnell is a 12-year veteran of the city police department with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice.
Mary Hagy is running unopposed for her first term as commissioner of revenue with incumbent Judy Miller also retiring this year.
Incumbent city Treasurer Barbara Muir is unopposed for the position.
Two newcomers are also running for city council. Interim council member Sarah Elizabeth Davis — appointed earlier this year after Delores Belcher resigned her seat — and Robert Dalton Emershaw will be running to fill Belcher’s unexpired term, which ends Dec. 31, 2022.