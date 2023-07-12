Sean Daniel Roberts

Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, pleaded guilty July 12, 2022 to the murder of his four-year-old son and longtime partner.

 Contributed - SWVA Regional Jail

WISE — A Norton man charged with killing his four-year-old son and beating his partner in 2022 will serve life in prison.

Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, entered a surprise guilty plea on Wednesday to one count each of first-degree murder and malicious wounding, Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood said Wednesday.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you