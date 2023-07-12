WISE — A Norton man charged with killing his four-year-old son and beating his partner in 2022 will serve life in prison.
Sean Daniel Roberts, 40, entered a surprise guilty plea on Wednesday to one count each of first-degree murder and malicious wounding, Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney spokesperson Jessica Hood said Wednesday.
Roberts had been in custody since May 2022, when Wise County authorities recovered him from Kentucky after he fled the state on April 22 — the day investigators found his son Jacob dead and his 16-year partner Shonta Kilgore beaten at the couple’s Norton residence.
Prosecutors said Roberts used a claw hammer and a knife in the attack on his son and Kilgore.
"This was the most heinous and vicious case that I have seen in my career,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall said in a statement Wednesday. “Today's plea is the only positive aspect of this horrific crime. It will not replace the loss of an innocent child who will never get to experience life. However, it ensures peace to the first responders, the family and to all that had to endure the effects of Roberts' actions.”
Hood said prosecutors had offered Roberts a plea agreement earlier, but he had refused it.
Roberts appeared in Wise County Circuit Court on Wednesday with defense attorney Charles Bledsoe, where Circuit Court Judge Tom Baker sentenced Roberts to life for the murder charge and 40 years with 10 suspended on the wounding charge.
Roberts waived all rights to appeal on the conviction, Hood said.
The Roberts case was one of three domestic killings in and near Norton in a five-month period in 2022.
Norton investigators said Bryan C. Wampler, 53, apparently shot and killed his wife, 53-year-old Vivian A. Wampler and her mother, 81-year-old Elizabeth A. Sturgill, at the couple’s Norton home on April 11, 2022 before turning the weapon on himself.
Danny L. Sturgill, 61, pleaded guilty in May to involuntary manslaughter in connection with the death of his wife, 61-year-old Melanie Sturgill. Investigators said Sturgill allegedly beat his wife in their home just outside Norton over a three-day period before her death on Aug. 23.
Roberts remains at the Duffield Regional Jail pending transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.