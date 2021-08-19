WISE — A Norton man faces sentencing in September after being convicted of failure to register as a sex offender.
George Alexander “Alex” Moore, 41, was convicted on Tuesday on two counts of failure to register and of probation violation after a Wise County Circuit Court bench trial, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III.
Moore’s conviction followed a January indictment that alleged he failed to reply to two requests in 2020 for re-registration as a sex offender. He had been convicted of statutory rape in 1999 and on a first offense of failure to register in 2012.
Slemp said Moore was arrested in March at a residence not listed on his last registration form.
Where is he now?
Moore remains at the Duffield Regional Jail without bond pending a Sept. 21 sentencing hearing in Circuit Court.