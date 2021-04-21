NORTON — State, county and local officers arrested a Norton man on robbery charges after an approximately five-hour standoff early on Tuesday.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said 31-year-old Courtland Raymond Gales surrendered after 4 a.m. and was charged with one count of armed robbery after deputies, Virginia State Troopers and officers from the Norton and Wise police departments surrounded his Guest River Road home after 11 p.m. on Monday.
Kilgore said the standoff began after Wise County dispatchers received a 10:51 p.m. call of people screaming, threatening and making statements about using guns. When deputies arrived at the scene, Southwest Regional Drug Task Force agents told them that an unnamed person complained that Gales allegedly robbed him at gunpoint.
Deputies obtained an arrest warrant for Gales and a search warrant for his home, Kilgore said.
Gales refused to surrender to officers, Kilgore said, and negotiators and the department’s Special Response Team were brought in. The negotiators were able to contact Gales, who surrendered without incident.
Gales is being held without bond at the Duffield Regional Jail.