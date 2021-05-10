WISE – A Lynchburg man charged with shooting into an occupied home in Norton will serve three years in prison.
Wise County and Norton Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III said Monday that Manuel Sotillo Soto, 27, pleaded guilty in Wise County Circuit Court on two counts of attempted murder and one felony count each of shooting at an occupied dwelling and destruction of property.
Soto was arrested after officers arrived at the Gardner Hollow Road residence Oct. 12 to find several bullet holes in the residence and Soto holding a rifle. According to court records, Soto told officers that he fired into the home because the residents had disrespected him.
No one was injured in the shooting. Soto was sentenced to 10 years with seven suspended.
Slemp said the sentence was “significantly higher” than the state sentencing guideline calling for about seven to 12 months because of the offense’s details.
“It is a miracle that no one was injured during this incident,” Slemp said. “These crimes are outrageous and conduct like this has no place in our safe community.”
Soto is being held at the Duffield Regional Jail pending transfer to the Virginia Department of Corrections.