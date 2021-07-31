NORTON — Mayor Joe Fawbush was heading up to the Flag Rock Recreation Area on Thursday when two motorcyclists asked him if they could pose with their motorcycles next to the Woodbooger statue there.
“The whole run was for the Wood- booger,” said Doug Long as he, friend John Newcomb, Fawbush and Norton Recreation Direc- tor Rebecca Iozzi climbed on the statue’s base for proof that Long and Newcomb had indeed seen the mythical creature.
Long and Newcomb had picked Norton for a midsummer bike ride from Pittsburgh, in part because of the locally named Woodbooger, which Norton has capitalized upon since the 2011 Animal Planet cable program “Finding Bigfoot.”
Long’s granddaughter, Aubrey, also helped with the choice of destination.
“When we told her we were going to go to where Bigfoot lives, she was tickled to death,” Long said. “I already sent the picture off and that’s when my wife said, ‘Oh oh, Aubrey will be excited to know Pappy was with Bigfoot.’ ”
Because of the continuing impact of “Finding Bigfoot,” Long and Newcomb rode two Southwest Virginia scenic motorcycle routes in Tazewell and Wise counties and Kentucky, stayed overnight in Norton and rode to Flag Rock, ate at a local restaurant, and visited a local hardware store that sells Woodbooger merchandise and headed to Johnson City before going back up Interstate 81 through Virginia and back to Pennsylvania.
“This is exactly what the whole purpose of promoting this area and putting the statue up here is: to attract people from other parts of the country in here, stay at our hotels, and eat at our restaurants and shop local,” Fawbush said as Long and Newcomb rode off to see more of the area.
“We’ve even gotten a service mark officially associating the city with Woodbooger,” Fawbush said.
After public enthusiasm built around the cable show, Fawbush said, Norton City Council in 2015 declared the city a “Woodbooger sanctuary.” By 2015, the statue was placed on the path leading to the Flag Rock overlook, and the city was hosting an annual Woodbooger Festival.
City Manager Fred Ramey said the Woodbooger craze coincided with other city tourism development efforts: developing hiking and mountain biking trails in the Flag Rock area, planning for a visitors’ center linking downtown with Legion Park and Flag Rock, new restaurants locating downtown, and hosting running events including the Cloudsplitter each fall.
“Generally speaking, we’ve seen a lot of interest in the city and this area in the past several years,” Ramey said. “While it’s hard to define all that interest in activity here, Woodbooger has been a part of it. It’s become almost like a mascot.”
Ramey said Norton’s trails and running events have gotten more attention from people in the Tri-Cities area in recent years, even during the pandemic.
“In the last year, some events in the Tri-Cities were shut down,” Ramey said, “so more Tri-Cities people came to our events and enjoyed seeing what we have to offer.”
Traffic counts leading up Route 619 — the road to Flag Rock and the U.S. Forest Service’s High Knob Recreation Area — during peak outdoor season had been in the 64,000-vehicle range in 2018 and 2019, Ramey said. That number jumped to more than 80,000 in 2020.
“That told us people wanted to get out and go somewhere where they could spread out and enjoy the outdoors,” Ramey said.
Even with the pandemic, Ramey said, two of the popular running events — the Hellbender 10K and Fit Farmer 12K — saw record attendance in 2020. Most early registrations for both events in 2021 come from runners outside the Norton and Wise County area, he added.
“It’s not uncommon to go up to Flag Rock and see other states’ license plates in the recreation area,” Ramey said. “It’s definitely a part of what we’re trying to market here, starting the day in town with coffee, riding and hiking and biking the trails, going to High Knob, and going downtown for a meal.”
Rebecca Iozzi took over as the city’s Parks and Recreation director this summer, and one of her duties is helping organize the annual Woodbooger Festival.
“I participated in the Woodbooger Festival when I was in school here in 2016 with my parents, and they’re from New Jersey,” Iozzi said. “My dad loves Sasquatch and the Woodbooger, so he as a 53-year-old was tickled to death with everything that went on.
“I once enjoyed it and now I organize it.”
Social media and the internet help spread the tale of the Woodbooger, Ramey said. The Woodbooger sanctuary page on the city’s official website got 240 views in 2016, he said, but that rose to 4,000 views in 2020.
An unofficial Wanda Woodbooger Facebook presence pokes gentle fun at “her” husband, Woodrow Woodbooger while highlighting recreation and community events.
Home Hardware on Park Avenue picked up on the Woodbooger craze early and still sells T-shirts and other Woodbooger merchandise. Two blocks away, the Woodbooger Grill is a popular lunch and dinner spot, and other restaurants and a coffee shop have opened or benefitted from the attention.
The Woodbooger even has its own children’s book, “Where is the Woodbooger?”
“It continues to amaze me that people come to the statue and get a big smile and enjoyment out of seeing it,” Ramey said. “People say you really haven’t seen Norton until you’ve seen the Woodbooger, and it helps us market the city even further.”