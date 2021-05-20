POUND – More than 24 hours after a Wise County judge ordered Pound to give control of its police evidence room to a certified law enforcement officer, the town found one – in Northern Virginia.
Town Council, during an emergency meeting Thursday, followed the recommendation of Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III, voted to pay hotel, meals and milage for an unnamed Fairfax County Police Department forensics and evidence specialist to take control of the evidence room and inventory its records and contents.
Slemp made the recommendation via council member Clifton Cauthorne’s cell phone speaker, as Cauthorne repeated each sentence so the approximately 30 audience members could hear.
This story will be updated
Slemp said the specialist – whom he declined to identify to protect their privacy – had asked that a law enforcement officer from the Bristol Virginia Police Department be designated to take the key from former town police chief Tony Baker.
Baker had waited Wednesday in the town hall parking lot for about 45 minutes to give the key after Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore that day ordered town officials to make sure the key was transferred to a certified law enforcement officer. The Wise County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, Wise and St. Paul police departments and other area agencies declined to take it.
Slemp said the Fairfax County officer was recommended by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, which has agreed to cover her liability under its insurance during the inventory.