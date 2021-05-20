POUND — More than 24 hours after a Wise County judge ordered Pound to see the key to its police evidence room given to a certified law enforcement officer, the town found one — in Northern Virginia.
Town Attorney Charles Wright also told council members that he is resigning June 1 for reasons separate from the evidence issue.
Town Council, during an emergency meeting on Thursday, followed the recommendation of Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III, voted to pay hotel, meals and mileage for an unnamed Fairfax County Police Department forensics and evidence specialist to take control of the evidence room and inventory its records and contents.
Slemp made the recommendation via council member Clifton Cauthorne’s cell phone speaker, as Cauthorne repeated each sentence so the approximately 30 audience members could hear.
Slemp said the specialist — whom he declined to identify to protect their privacy — had asked that a law enforcement officer from the Bristol Virginia Police Department be designated to take the key from former town police chief Tony Baker.
Baker had waited on Wednesday in the town hall parking lot for about 45 minutes to give the key to someone after Circuit Court Judge John Kilgore that day ordered town officials to make sure the key was transferred to a certified law enforcement officer. The Wise County Sheriff’s Department, Virginia State Police, Wise and St. Paul police departments and other area agencies declined to take it.
Slemp said the Fairfax County officer was recommended by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police, which has agreed to cover their liability under its insurance during the inventory.
Council member Glenn Cantrell recommended that former chief Baker be selected to assist the Fairfax specialist, drawing a loud chorus of nos from the audience. A majority of audience members at the council’s Tuesday meeting had said they did not want Baker or former part-time police officer Tim McAfee back in any police function. Council at that meeting voted 3-2 to disband the department and dismiss Baker and McAfee.
Cauthorne moved to accept the Fairfax officer’s proposal and to hire Bristol Virginia officer Chris Wilcox as interim part-time police chief to hold the key, assist in the evidence inventory and monitor town hall’s security cameras for a period ending June 30.
After Thursday’s meeting, Town Attorney Wright said he has resigned effective June 1 because of concerns over payment of his fees. He said he has been paid for June, however and will represent the town through the end of May.
Wright was hired after McAfee was dismissed in March as town attorney.