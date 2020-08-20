BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College’s TRiO Student Support Services will receive annual funding of $322,583 over the next five years through a renewed U.S. Department of Education grant.
“TRiO SSS program has been at Northeast State since 1984 and has served nearly 7,000 students during that time,” Olivia Orten Wyatt, assistant to the program director, said in a news release. “It’s not just students the program has impacted — it’s families. We help our students transform from a first-in-family to attend college to first-generation college graduates.”
The TRiO program is designed to serve 180 students every year through an application process.
The program helps low-income, first-generation college students and students with disabilities to improve their retention and graduation rates while assisting their transfer from two-year to four-year colleges.
Northeast State’s SSS program provides services including academic tutoring, transfer advisement, college course selection advisement; financial aid/financial literacy advisement; and counseling resources.
“For 36 years, TRiO SSS has played a vital role on the Northeast State campus in advocating for students and removing obstacles to their success,” Northeast President Bethany Bullock said. “We are extremely pleased to receive the DOE grant that will continue to fund this valuable program.”
TRiO SSS was established by the U.S. Congress in 1965 to help college students succeed in higher education. TRiO Programs include Talent Search, Upward Bound, Upward Bound Math/Science, Veterans’ Upward Bound, Student Support Services, Educational Opportunity Centers, the Ronald E. McNair Post-Baccalaureate Achievement Program and Training Grants.