By BOB CARPENTER
KINGSPORT — Northeast State Community College electromechanical instructor Bob Wilson has been chosen to receive the Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing’s inaugural Instructor of Excellence Award.
Wilson, who worked for more than 30 years at Eastman Chemical Company, has served as a full-time faculty member at RCAM or Regional Center for Advanced Manufacturing in downtown Kingsport since 2011.
“Bob has a unique gift that few possess,” said Jeff Frazier, Tennessee Operations Manufacturing Training Services Manager for Eastman. “He has the ability to understand deep technical concepts on all levels and develop learning plans to help others learn and grow.”
As the COVID-19 pandemic wanes and the school looks toward a return to normalcy and a post-pandemic world, Northeast State’s Foundation and RCAM’s Advanced Manufacturing Partnership created the award to recognize individuals that have displayed excellence in instruction as well as providing innovative training solutions for local industries.
“Perhaps Bob’s greatest attribute was is the compassion and willingness to help his students. He will go the extra mile for them time and again,” said Randy Taylor, a Northeast State adjunct professor and maintenance supervisor at Exide Technologies. “Anything he can do to help a student succeed, Bob will do. He will throw in some real-life scenarios from his days in the industrial world that gives the students a unique perspective on the subject that cannot be found in a textbook.”
Wilson began his Eastman career as an industrial instrumentation apprentice, working his way to apprentice program developer. From there, he served as a control systems technician, a team manager, a senior team manager, finishing as a production manager for Flowserve, Inc. in 2000. He started as an adjunct professor at Northeast State in 2002.
“I have had the opportunity to work with Mr. Wilson during his tenure at Northeast State in various capacities,” said Dr. Sam Rowell, Northeast State’s vice president for Economic and Workforce Development. “During this time his experience and knowledge has played a major role in the development of curriculum and the overall success of the RCAM mission.”
Wilson holds an associate of applied science degree in General Technology from Northeast State, and is certified as a journeyman industrial instrumentation repairman by the U.S. Department of Labor. He also completed additional study at East Tennessee State University.
Wilson spent four years in the U.S. Air Force (1961-1965) as an aerospace ground equipment repair technician. During his service, he was deployed numerous times, including Italy and Saudi Arabia.
“We are so pleased to name Bob Wilson as the initial recipient of this award,” said Megan Almaroad, director of Advancement Operations at Northeast State. “Without a doubt, he is the model for a technical program instructor and mentor.”