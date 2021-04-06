Northeast Tennessee’s seven-day COVID-19 test positivity rate continued its rise on Tuesday, nearing the 14% mark for the first time since late January.
As of Tuesday, the region’s seven-day positive test rate was 13.93%, the highest rate reported since Jan. 22, when it was 14.52%. And while the number of tests reported in the past seven days is nearly identical to the number reported in the previous week, testing has declined in recent days.
Since Friday, the region has reported 2,806 total tests compared to 3,595 in the previous five days — a drop of 28.2% — though the number of positive tests has been nearly unchanged (432 to 430), leading to an increase in the region’s positivity rate. Tuesday’s daily positivity rate of 21.8% was also the highest reported since March 26 (22.63%) and is only the fourth time the daily positivity rate has topped 20% since January.
Region adds three more virus-related fatalities
Three more Northeast Tennesseans were reported dead due to the virus on Tuesday, just the fifth time more than two deaths have been reported in a single day since March 1. The fatalities were reported in Hawkins (1) and Sullivan (2) counties.
Tuesday’s death toll brought the total number of deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee to 1,033, though new reported deaths have not topped 10 in a single week since the end of February. Last week there was a net total of five new reported deaths in the region, the fewest in a single week since last summer.
There were, however, nine new hospitalizations reported, the most since Feb. 17. Unlike deaths, weekly hospitalizations have been rising since mid-March, though they declined slightly last week.
Active cases top 1,300
Northeast Tennessee had just over 1,300 active infections as of Tuesday, the most reported since Feb. 11. The total is an increase of 21 from Monday, and follows a four-day period to start the month where active cases only increased by 19.
Sullivan (474) and Washington (396) counties have a large portion of the region’s active infections, though Carter (127), Greene (140) and Hawkins (107) each have more than 100. Hawkins County (-4) was the region’s only county to report a decline in active infections on Tuesday.
Northeast Tennessee
Cases: 53,498 (+141). Past seven days: 826
New cases by county: Carter 13, Greene 15, Hancock 0, Hawkins 8, Johnson 2, Sullivan 61, Unicoi 7, Washington 35.
Active cases: 1,301 (+21)
Active cases by county: Carter 127, Greene 140, Hancock 8, Hawkins 107, Johnson 19, Sullivan 474, Unicoi 30, Washington 396.
New tests: 500 (21.8% positivity rate)
New hospitalizations: 9. Past seven days: 25
Deaths: 1,033 (+3). Past seven days: 3
Statewide
Cases: 818,008 (+986)
New tests: 8,633 (8.57% positivity)
Deaths: 11,967 (+38)
Active cases: 12,553 (-454)
Inactive cases: 793,488 (+1,402)
Current hospitalizations: 853 (+44)
Ballad Health scorecard
COVID-19 inpatients: 109
Patients under investigation: 1
Admissions: 28
Discharges: 14
Patients in intensive care: 37
Patients on a ventilator: 15
Designated beds available: 25
First-dose vaccines administered: 39,142
Second-dose vaccines administered: 32,144
Where can I get vaccinated?
All Northeast Tennessee counties are now vaccinating all adults 16 and older.
Not sure if you’re eligible? Tennesseans can determine their vaccine eligibility and request an appointment by visiting bit.ly/2YcVMcT and highlighting their county of residence. Additionally, you can call (866) 442-5301 for more information.
To register for a vaccine, visit bit.ly/2ZVJS8c. Ballad Health is also offering vaccine appointments to all adults at its Elizabethton and Kingsport locations, which you can register for by visiting bit.ly/3e1ru5Y. Ballad also has vaccine centers in Abingdon and Norton. To find other vaccination sites, such as pharmacies and grocery stores, visit covidvaccinefinder.org.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is vaccinating people at Whitetop Creek Park and the Kingsport Civic Auditorium by appointment only. Call (423) 279-2777 to schedule an appointment and check bit.ly/3a6ZVoc for the latest information and to pre-download and fill out the vaccine paperwork.
Where can I get tested?
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Wednesday, Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday. 403 E. G St., Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, 4850 Andrew Jackson Highway, Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. Call (423) 279-2777 to register.
Unicoi County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.
Note: COVID-19 self-tests will be offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.
Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.