Northeast Tennessee saw more than 100 new COVID-19 cases according to reports Sunday, while Southwest Virginia’s case total remained level.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Washington County added 51 cases — almost half of the 105 new cases in Northeast Tennessee — pushing the county's total above the 400 mark.
Carter County accounted for 17 new cases for 179 and two deaths, while Sullivan County’s toll rose by 15 to 387 and six deaths. Greene County’s total climbed by 13 to 209 cases and three deaths, and Hawkins County saw eight cases for 139 and two deaths.
Johnson County added one case for 52 and no deaths, and Unicoi County remained at 66 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Tennessee added 1,779 cases and five deaths for totals of 76,366 cases and 838 deaths.
Sunday also makes the 23nd day of more than 1,000 new daily cases in the Volunteer State during the pandemic.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,196,543 Sunday, for 17.52% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 91,295 positive results and 1,105,246 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Sunday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 3,954 (166 positive, 3,788 negative) of 56,786 residents or 6.96%
— Sullivan, 10,486 (411 positive, 10,075 negative) of 158,348 or 6.62%
— Washington, 10,616 (498 positive, 10,118 negative) of 129,375 or 8.21%
— Johnson, 2,902 (57 positive, 2,845 negative) of 17,788 or 16.31%
— Carter, 4,883 (197 positive, 4,686 negative) of 56,391 or 8.66%
— Greene, 5,661 (240 positive, 5,421 negative) of 69,069, or 8.2%
— Unicoi, 2,221 (73 positive, 2,148 negative) of 17,883 or 12.42%
The LENOWISCO Health District saw no new cases Sunday for 113 and five deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County remained at 32 and no deaths.
Scott County stayed at 25 and two deaths, Wise County at 52 cases and three deaths, and Norton at four cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 77,430 cases and 2,027 deaths Sunday — increases of 1,057 and two, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 998,292 of 8.63 million state residents, or 11.57%. For nasal swab testing only, 904,423 people have been tested to date, or 10.48%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 5,525 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 6.39%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,566 of 23,423 or 6.69%
— Norton, 570 of 3,981 or 14.32%
— Wise County, 2,080 of 37,383 or 5.56%
— Scott County, 1,298 of 21,566 or 6.02%