Northeast Tennessee saw more than 100 new COVID-19 cases according to reports Monday, while far Southwest Virginia saw six new cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Washington and Sullivan counties each saw 40 new cases in Monday’s report. Sullivan crossed the 400 mark with 427 cases and six deaths, while Washington stood at 470 cases and no deaths for the pandemic.
Carter County crossed the 200-case mark Monday with 26 new cases for a total of 205 and two deaths, while Greene County posted 14 new cases for a pandemic total of 223 and three deaths.
Hawkins County added six new cases for a total of 145 and two deaths, while Unicoi County saw three new cases for a total of 69 and no deaths.
Johnson County remained at 52 cases.
Statewide, Tennessee added 1,639 new cases and four deaths for totals of 79,754 and 847. Monday also marks the 24th day of more than 1,000 new daily cases during the pandemic.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,214,383 Monday, for 17.78 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 93,257 positive results and 1,121,126 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Monday’s testing results by county stood at:
- Hawkins, 4,042 (174 positive, 3,868 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 7.12 percent
- Sullivan, 10,882 (449 positive, 10,433 negative) of 158,348, or 6.87 percent
- Washington, 11,019 (553 positive, 10,466 negative) of 129,375, or 8.52 percent
- Johnson, 2,924 (57 positive, 2,867 negative) of 17,788, or 16.44 percent
- Carter, 5,072 (227 positive, 4,845 negative) of 56,391, or 8.99 percent
- Greene, 5,832 (257 positive, 5,575 negative) of 69,069, or 8.44 percent
- Unicoi, 2,274 (76 positive, 2,198 negative) of 17,883, or 12.72 percent
The LENOWISCO Health District saw six new cases Monday for 119 and five deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County added three new cases for 35 and no deaths.
Wise County’s total grew by two for 54 cases and three deaths, and Norton added one case for five cases and no deaths.
Scott County remained at 25 and two deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 78,375 cases and 2,031 deaths Monday – increases of 945 and four, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 1,011,742 of 8.63 million state residents, or 11.72 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 917,501 people have been tested to date, or 10.63 percent.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 5,589 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 6.46 percent.
Test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 1,587 of 23,423, or 6.78 percent
- Norton, 578 of 3,981, or 14.52 percent
- Wise County, 2,104 of 37,383, or 5.63 percent
- Scott County, 1,319 of 21,566, or 6.17 percent