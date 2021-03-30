JOHNSON CITY — Northeast Tennessee counties reported five new novel coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday, the most reported in the region since late February.
New deaths were reported in Carter (+1), Greene (+2), Hawkins (+1) and Washington (+1) counties. Tuesday’s death toll is the largest reported since Feb. 23 and accounts for 7% of all deaths reported this month.
Since the first week of March, the region has not reported more than 10 deaths in a single week.
Over the past week, Washington County has reported the most new deaths (3) and the most new hospitalizations (8) in the region. Greene and Hawkins counties have each reported two deaths in the past week, while Sullivan County has added seven new hospitalizations over that time.
Greene County Health Department hosting pop-up vaccination event Wednesday
The Greene County Health Department is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination pod on Wednesday using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The pod, located at 4850 Andrew Johnson Highway, will open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and again from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Appointments are required for the first window but not from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Those with an appointment during the later window, however, will be fast-tracked to get their shot.
Vaccines are available to anyone 16 or older, and you can book an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov. If you need assistance, call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Registration Line at (423) 979-4689 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There is another vaccine event planned for Thursday at the same site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. There are also vaccination events planned in Elizabethton (Wednesday) and Surgoinsville (Thursday), with neither requiring an appointment. Those locations are:
— 386 Tennessee Highway 91, Elizabethton. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
— 951 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville. 9 a.m. to noon. Thursday.
Northeast Tennessee
Cases: 52,672 (+77). Past seven days: 706 ↓
New cases by county: Carter 9, Greene 2, Hancock -1, Hawkins 2, Johnson 1, Sullivan 47, Unicoi 0, Washington 17.
Active cases: 1,147 (-13) ↓
Active cases by county: Carter 126, Greene 89, Hancock 6, Hawkins 125, Johnson 25, Sullivan 430, Unicoi 31, Washington 315.
New tests: 305 (14.43% positivity rate)
New hospitalizations: 4. Past seven days: 34 ↑
Deaths: 1,030 (+5). Past seven days: 10 ↑
Statewide
Cases: 810,529 (+837)
New tests: 8,945 (6.63% positivity)
Deaths: 11,894 (+28)
Active cases: 12,957 (-602)
Inactive cases: 785,678 (+1,411)
Current hospitalizations: 816 (-8)
Ballad Health Scorecard
COVID-19 inpatients: 94 (+9) ↑
Patients under investigation: 0 ↓
Admissions: 22 ↑
Discharges: 19 ↑
Patients in intensive care: 24 (+2) ↑
Patients on a ventilator: 11 (-2) ↓
Designated beds available: 19
First-dose vaccines administered: 37,433 (+1,191)
Second-dose vaccines administered: 30,278 (+157)
Where can I get vaccinated?
All Northeast Tennessee counties are now vaccinating all adults 16 and older.
Not sure if you're eligible? Tennesseans can determine their vaccine eligibility and request an appointment by visiting bit.ly/2YcVMcT and highlighting their county of residence. Additionally, you can call (866) 442-5301 for more information.
To register for a vaccine, visit bit.ly/2ZVJS8c. Ballad Health is also offering vaccine appointments to all adults at its Elizabethton and Kingsport locations, which you can register for by visiting bit.ly/3e1ru5Y. Ballad also has vaccine centers in Abingdon and Norton. To find other vaccination sites, such as pharmacies and grocery stores, visit covidvaccinefinder.org.
The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is vaccinating people at Whitetop Creek Park and the Kingsport Civic Auditorium by appointment only. Call (423) 279-2777 to schedule an appointment and check bit.ly/3a6ZVoc for the latest information and to pre-download and fill out the vaccine paperwork.
Where can I get tested?
Drive-up testing is available for free at the following sites, Monday-Friday:
Carter County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Wednesday, Friday, 10:30-11:30 a.m. Thursday. 403 E. G St., Elizabethton, 423-543-2521.
Greene County: 2:30-3:30 p.m., Monday-Friday, 4850 Andrew Jackson Highway, Greeneville, 423-798-1749.
Hancock County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 423-733-2228.
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, 423-357-5341.
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 201 Park Blvd., Rogersville, 423-272-7641.
Johnson County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 715 W. Main St., Mountain City, 423-727-9731.
Sullivan County-Blountville: 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Monday-Friday, 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville. Call (423) 279-2777 to register.
Unicoi County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., Monday-Friday, 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 423-743-9103.
Washington County: 8:30-9:30 a.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 423-975-2200.
Note: COVID-19 self-tests will be offered to adults on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Individuals will remain in their vehicles while completing paperwork and collecting their samples. Health departments will submit the samples for testing.
Children and adults unable to register online can still receive the standard nasal swab COVID-19 tests on Tuesdays and Thursdays.