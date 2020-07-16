Northeast Tennessee's total number of COVID-19 cases increased by 68 in the state’s Thursday reporting, while the Volunteer State experienced a 20th day of 1,000-plus new cases.
Southwest Virginia reported four additional cases and one death.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), Sullivan and Washington counties each added 15 cases to their pandemic totals, while Hawkins County saw 14 new cases and Carter County 13.
Sullivan County crossed the 300-mark with 305 cases and five deaths during the pandemic, while Washington County had 336 cases and no deaths to date. Hawkins County reached 117 cases and two deaths, and Carter County saw 141 total cases and two deaths.
Greene County added six cases for 187 and two deaths. Johnson County's total rose by three to 51 cases and no deaths, and Unicoi County added two cases for 63 and no deaths.
Statewide, Tennessee added 2,479 cases and 13 deaths Thursday for pandemic totals of 71,540 and 796. Total testing reached 1,123,320 Thursday, for 16.44% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 83,227 positive results and 1,039,811 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Thursday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 3,732 (139 positive, 3,593 negative) of 56,786 residents or 6.45%
— Sullivan, 9,703 (316 positive, 9,387 negative) of 158,348 or 6.13%
— Washington, 9,583 (384 positive, 9,199 negative) of 129,375 or 7.41%
— Johnson, 2,845 (53 positive, 2,792 negative) of 17,788 or 15.99%
— Carter, 4,269 (153 positive, 4,116 negative) of 56,391 or 7.57%
— Greene, 5,253 (207 positive, 5,046 negative) of 69,069 or 7.61%
— Unicoi, 1,911 (70 positive, 1,841 negative) of 17,883 or 10.69%
The LENOWISCO Health District added four cases Thursday for 99 and five deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Scott County saw three new cases for a pandemic total of 20 and two deaths. Wise County added one case and one death for 49 and three deaths. Lee County’s total remained at 26 cases and no deaths and Norton remained at 4 cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 74,431 cases and 2,007 deaths Thursday — increases of 904 and 15, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 946,617 of 8.63 million state residents or 10.97%. For nasal swab testing only, 858,312 people have been tested to date or 9.95%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 5,114 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19 or 5.91%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,459 of 23,423 or 6.23%
— Norton, 540 of 3,981 or 13.56%
— Wise County, 1,898 of 37,383 or 5.08%
— Scott County, 1,217 of 21,566 or 5.64%