BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State is updating its Fall 2020 course offerings to reflect changes in delivery formats.
The changes are in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and are designed to create a safe learning environment for students and faculty.
Enrollment for face-to-face courses has been lowered because of social distancing requirements, requiring a shift to hybrid and online formats. Students may check their schedules for format updates starting July 11.
Students with questions about changes to the Fall 2020 schedule should contact their academic advisors or the Advising Resource Center at (423) 323-0214 or by email at [email protected].
The following formats will be used:
CONVENTIONAL
Class content is delivered face-to-face in the classroom at the location listed on the days and times reflected in the Schedule of Classes.
INTERNET
These classes are fully online and do not meet at a specific time. Proctored testing may be required as appropriate for the course.
HYBRID
Half of the class content is delivered face-to-face on a specific day and time. The other half is delivered via online instruction.
SYNCHRONOUS ZOOM
Classes will meet via Zoom on specific days and times.
SYNCHRONOUS ZOOM HYBRID
Classes will meet via Zoom on a specific day and time once per week. The remainder of the content will be delivered via online instruction.
INTERACTIVE TELEVISION OR ITV
These courses are taught using two-way interactive audio and video instruction. Students at other locations participate in class discussions and activities. A faculty member can instruct from any site, and the students can see and communicate with the instructor and other students. These classes meet on a Northeast State campus on specific days and times.
WHAT IS NEEDED?
A computer with internet access will be needed to access instruction that is delivered in the online, Zoom and hybrid formats.
Registration for the fall semester is underway. Fall classes start Aug. 17. Students may register online at www.northeaststate.edu/apply. For more information, contact Admissions and Records at (423) 323-0253 or [email protected].