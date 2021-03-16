BLOUNTVILLE — Upcoming Northeast State Community College graduates take note: It's almost time to pick up your cap and gown.
Northeast State will host a Graduation Kickoff from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, March 23, on the Blountville campus next to Tri-Cities Airport. Students being recognized as graduates at the Spring 2021 commencement events can pick up caps and gowns at the event.
Students are invited to campus to get their graduation cap, gown, tassel and honors medallion through a vehicle drive-through format. There is no charge for Northeast State graduates to receive their cap and gown. Students are free to leave campus after receiving their graduation regalia. All social-distancing protocols remain in operation during this event.
This history of academic dress goes back to the medieval universities of the 12th and 13th centuries. Those studying wore a habit or a cloak to which was attached a cowl or hood. This could be pulled up over the head or thrown back, according to weather conditions. Later, the gown served the dual purpose of providing warmth in the unheated halls as well as uniformity of dress.
Northeast State will host Spring graduation ceremonies at the Blountville campus on May 11. Details can be found online at https://www.northeaststate.edu//Graduation-and-Beyond/Graduation-Ceremony/.
To learn more, contact the Office of Admissions and Records at admissions@northeaststate.edu.