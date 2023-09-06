BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College eagerly welcomed new and returning students to campus for the fall semester as enrollment swelled significantly from fall of 2022, according to a recent news release.

The Northeast State Admission and Records Office reported an unofficial total enrollment of 5,472 students registered this fall, representing an 8.2 percent increase from the 2022 fall semester. The fall numbers mark Northeast State’s highest student enrollment in four years.


