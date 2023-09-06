BLOUNTVILLE — Northeast State Community College eagerly welcomed new and returning students to campus for the fall semester as enrollment swelled significantly from fall of 2022, according to a recent news release.
The Northeast State Admission and Records Office reported an unofficial total enrollment of 5,472 students registered this fall, representing an 8.2 percent increase from the 2022 fall semester. The fall numbers mark Northeast State’s highest student enrollment in four years.
EVENTS MAY HAVE SPURRED INCREASE
During the 2022-23 academic year, the college participated in more than 100 events to bring Northeast State front and center to students around the region. Those events included college fairs and a spring open house event, as well as numerous advising and registration events throughout the summer.
“Everyone works toward the same goal of assisting students in reaching the next level,” said Michelle Stanley, assistant director of Admissions and Records at Northeast State.
Stanley credited the collective efforts of various departments within the college, including admissions, advising, financial aid and the business office, with ensuring students receive effective communication and support throughout the registration and enrollment process.
The college also connects students to the Next Steps, which provides a digital map to lead new students through the enrollment process.
KINGSPORT, ELIZABETHON HAD GAINS
The college reported strong enrollment gains for the Northeast State at Kingsport and Northeast State at Elizabethton campuses. The college also welcomed students enrolled at the Gray campus and from 13 high schools across the region.
“We begin planning for fall enrollment in February when we meet with students individually to advise them for classes,” said Wendell Lowe, advisor with the Advising Resource Center. “Students can be registered quickly with assistance from our advising center.”
Faculty and staff advisors, along with success coaches reach out to students beginning early in each semester. Lowe said the addition of new advisors and success coaches boosted the center’s reach to students this year. Advisors also journeyed to high schools across the region last spring to initiate “early bird” registration for students planning to attend Northeast State.
Beyond one semester registration, faculty and staff advisors help students chart a course from registration to graduation. Lowe said frequent questions from students involved knowing how many semesters they needed to complete their technical certificate or associate degree.
“We come up with an academic plan for students to complete their studies in a timely manner,” Lowe said. “They need flexibility for things they have going on in their lives, and we strive to accommodate them whatever their situation might be.”
WORKING WITH HIGH SCHOOLS
Stanley said the college has developed strong relationships with regional high schools and guidance counselors to promote enrollment and work with students individually to meet their needs.
“Our college works so well together sharing the same message to keep students moving forward in reaching their goals,” Stanley said.
The top majors of enrolled students were Tennessee Transfer Pathway associate of science degree option, university parallel curriculum, nursing, and industrial operations.
Northeast State awards degrees of associate of arts, associate of science, associate of applied science and technical certificates.
“I’m very proud of the hard work of our employees, which has helped to ensure our students’ academic and co-curricular needs are met,” said Dr. Susan Graybeal, vice president of Institutional Excellence and Student Success at Northeast State. “This is the most students we’ve physically had on our campuses since the pandemic; it is great to see.”
Stay Engaged
React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.