WISE — The University of Virginia’s College at Wise could see a new funding stream for some programs if the General Assembly follows Gov. Ralph Northam’s recommended change to legislation phasing out three longtime coal-related tax credits.
Northam on Thursday announced his proposed modification to identical bills HB 1899 and SB 1252, which would phase out tax credits for Virginia-minded metallurgical coal and coalbed methane; and the purchase and use of Virginia coal bought by electricity producers.
Northam’s proposed change, which the General Assembly will take up during its April 7 veto session, would put the resulting revenue — as much as $6.5 million a year starting in fiscal year 2026 — into UVA Wise’s coffers for expanding the college’s data science, computer science and renewable energy course offerings.
UVA Wise Communications Director Kathy Still said on Thursday that news of Northam’s proposal came to college officials late on Wednesday as “welcome news.”
“The funding would be in addition to our regular state funding allocation for the expansion of course offerings in areas which would impact the region,” Still said. “We see this as a wonderful opportunity for our college.”
Still said that Northam’s proposal would provide about $300,000 a year for fiscal years 2023, 2024 and 2025 as the credits fully phase-out for coal producers and utilities. In 2026, the projected tax revenue would increase to $6.5 million annually.
UVA Wise officials have been examining the college’s strategic plan, and Still said the potential new revenue would be on top of the college’s regular state funding for expanding course offerings in fields impacting the region.
40th District state Sen. Todd Pillion, R-Abingdon, questioned both the original bill and Northam’s plan to allocate resulting funds to UVA Wise.
“While I support new investment in UVA Wise, this amendment falls short in compensating for the regional impact of eliminating these credits,” Pillion said on Thursday. “The governor has proposed $7.4 million for one school for limited “course offerings” through 2026, with the potential for $6.5 million per year after that.”
Pillion said the Southwest Virginia legislative delegation voted against “the underlying intent” of HB 1899 and SB 1252 and wanted consideration of other issues facing the region.
“We may have suggested also looking at investments in the Coalfields Expressway, rail, economic development, broadband, community college or technical skills training as initiatives that have a broader and more direct impact on coalfield families,” Pillion said.
“The college looks forward to working with regional leaders and is excited by the possibilities this brings to the citizens,” Still said. “It is welcome news and UVA Wise intends to work even harder to fulfill our role as an economic driver for the region.”
A state Department of Taxation fiscal impact report filed for HB 1899 questioned the tax credits’ effectiveness in maintaining the state’s coal mining competitiveness and coal sector employment in the past three decades.
While metallurgical coal production is in a “favorable position,” the report stated, many other coal producers have gone out of business or been bought by larger operations.
Virginia coal production and employment have dropped by 50% since 1990, the Department of Taxation report stated, despite the credits’ purpose to promote the state’s coal industry.