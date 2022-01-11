RICHMOND — Citing rising COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a 30-day state of emergency Monday to deal with the 22-month pandemic.
Emergency Order 84 will waive licensing requirements so hospitals can increase staffing and the number of beds.
Health care providers with active out-of-state licensure will be able to practice in the state and experienced physician assistants will be allowed to practice without written supervisory agreements during the 30-day order period. Health care workers acting in good faith to protect patients will also see some liability protections during that time.
Northam, in his last of approximately 70 COVID-19-related press conferences since the state’s first reported case on March 7, 2020, said he decided on the order Friday after seeing data in rising hospitalizations — almost all of patients who have not gotten a vaccination.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s COVID-19 information website, 3,681 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 or while awaiting test results. Northam said that contributed to hospital daily patient censuses exceeding the previous record set in January 2021.
Pointing to data on Southwest Virginia COVID-19 cases in the Ballad Health system, Northam said 97% of the cases on ventilators in Ballad hospitals were not vaccinated.
While the daily average of COVID-19 testing reached 50,000 in the prior week, Northam said there has been a shortage of rapid antigen test kits. That situation should improve with Biden administration plans to distribute 500 million rapid tests across the nation in coming weeks, he added, while PCR tests — considered the most accurate testing — are more available now.
While vaccines are available and persons as young as 5 can now get vaccinated, Northam said only 30% of parents in the state have gotten young children vaccinated.
Northam recommended all Virginians continue to wear masks, get children age 5 and up vaccinated and get vaccinated or get booster shots if already vaccinated.
“If you continue to choose not to get vaccinated, wear a mask and social distance,” Northam said.
While the omicron COVID-19 variant seems to cause less severe symptoms than found with the delta and earlier variants, Northam said its effect on unvaccinated persons means more hospitalizations along with greater strain on hospital workers.
“They are tired,” said Northam. “They are exhausted and burned out.”
Northam said the state of emergency’s timing was set to coincide with an expected omicron hospitalization peak in February.
“I’ve had several productive conversations with Governor-elect (Glenn) Youngkin,” Northam said about his emergency order. “He realizes the situation and has communicated with the hospitals.”
Youngkin will be sworn in as governor on Saturday.