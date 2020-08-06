RICHMOND — Gov. Ralph Northam and state health officials are encouraging Virginia residents to use a new, free smartphone app designed to tell users if they are near anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19.
The COVIDWISE app — available for iPhone or Android phones at the App Store or Google Play store — is designed to alert users if they are near positive persons, but does not use social media or GPS information in order to preserve privacy, Northam said on Wednesday during a press conference on the state’s COVID-19 pandemic status.
According to state officials, COVIDWISE uses Bluetooth technology and coded random keys on users’ phones. If an app user is in close proximity to a positive person for at least 15 minutes, the app will alert users based on time exposed and proximity based on the Bluetooth signal strength.
The app does depend on people who have tested positive choosing to use the app, state Health Commissioner Norman Oliver said. When a Virginia resident is tested for COVID-19, the Virginia Department of Health is also notified of the results, which remain confidential. Anyone who tests positive will be contacted by a state case investigator and provided with a random PIN number that they can enter into the app.
The app was created by the VDH and developer Spring ML with federal CARES Act funding, and the app is the only one in Virginia authorized to use the interface, which was developed jointly by Apple and Google.
Oliver said the PIN number does not identify the person, but enables the alerts to app users with the line, “You have likely been exposed to someone who has tested positive for COVID-19.”
Each day, the device downloads a list of all random keys associated with positive COVID-19 results submitted by other app users and checks them against the list of random keys it has encountered in the past 14 days. If there is a match, COVIDWISE may notify the individual, based on date and duration of exposure and proximity from the strength of the Bluetooth signal.
Alerts will include information that a user may have been exposed to someone who has tested positive, estimated days since exposure, options for monitoring symptoms and getting testing and links and phone numbers for relevant information.
COVIDWISE users can choose whether to receive notifications or delete the app, and persons diagnosed with COVID-19 can choose whether to share that result anonymously through the app.