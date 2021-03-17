WISE — Southwest Virginia colleges and school divisions are looking at 2021 graduation ceremony plans after Governor Ralph Northam announced he will ease pandemic emergency restrictions on graduations and commencements.
Northam on Wednesday said he expects on April 1 to modify Executive Order 72, which has governed a range of public gatherings since the pandemic began a year ago, to include specific guidelines for graduation and commencement ceremonies for all state schools and higher education institutions.
Wednesday’s announcement exempts graduation and commencement ceremonies from the state restriction on social gatherings.
The two major guidelines cover the size of groups attending graduation ceremonies.
Outdoor events will be capped at the lesser of 5,000 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity. Indoor events will be limited to the lesser of 500 people or 30 percent of the venue capacity.
All persons attending events, under the planned guidelines, will have to wear masks and follow other guidelines and safety protocols to ensure proper distancing. Detailed guidelines have been posted at the state Department of Education website: www.doe.virginia.gov/support/health_medical/covid-19/draft-eo72-grad-guidance.pdf
“I appreciate the work that our schools, students, and teachers have put in to get back into the classroom safely, and the efforts of public health officials and education leaders in developing guidelines for safe graduations and commencements this spring,” Northam said in a statement released Wednesday afternoon. “We are releasing this guidance early to allow schools to begin planning for this year’s events.”
“While graduation and commencement ceremonies will still be different than they were in the past,” Northam said, “this is a tremendous step forward for all of our schools, our graduates, and their families.”
Officials from The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College and Wise and Lee counties’ school systems reacted to Northam’s announcement Wednesday.
“We have the green light, for now, to make plans for graduation based on guidance that will be in place on April 1, 2021,” said UVA Wise Chancellor Donna P. Henry. “The new requirements allow us to hold Commencement at Carl Smith Stadium based on 30 percent of facility capacity. It allows us to bring 1,170 people, including graduates, faculty, Commencement staff, and guests into the stadium.”
Henry said the college plans to hold two commencement ceremonies – one each for the classes of 2020 and 2021 – on May 8 and May 9. Henry said that more details on state guidelines for commencement will be released in coming weeks.
“I am thrilled at the opportunity to offer an in-person Commencement,” Henry said. “The goal at UVA Wise is to see our graduates walk across the stage to celebrate this major milestone. Our faculty, staff, and I look forward to Commencement each year.”
MECC President Kristin Westover said that Northam’s announcement was expected, and that it will fit in with preliminary plans to hold a graduation event at the Central Drive-In in May. Westover said the event will allow graduates and family members to attend and watch a recorded commencement presentation from students, faculty and staff.
Wise County School Superintendent Greg Mullins and Lee County Superintendent Brian Dean each said that Northam’s announcement will let staff begin working on details for proposed high school graduations for this school year.
“This allows us to get closer to what we’ve done in the past,” Mullins said, “and it puts us in a better position to have a more normal graduation.”
Mullins said that the new guidelines do not apply to school proms. While some communities have been organizing prom celebrations for local students, he said the school system and schools are not involved in those efforts because of existing state emergency guidelines and orders limiting social gatherings.
Wise County schools are not venues for those events, Mullins added.
“We’ve been having a lot of discussions in the background about what graduation would look like,” Dean said. “We’re glad to be able to work toward something closer to normal for our students.”
Mullins said he hopes to have some proposed dates, times and venues for in-person ceremonies for the School Board to consider at its April meeting.
Dean said that, before the pandemic, Lee High School typically held commencement in its gymnasium while Thomas Walker High School used its outdoor stadium.
“We’re going to get with the two high school principals and start working out some details to present to the School Board,” Dean said. “We’re going to take advantage of the governor’s guidelines and give out students the best graduation that we can.”