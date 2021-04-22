Gov. Ralph Northam announced another round of eased social gathering restrictions Thursday, citing rising numbers of vaccinated state residents.
Meanwhile, the LENOWISCO Health District saw daily COVID-19 infections drop below 20, according to Thursday’s state report, while more than 500 residents got vaccinations.
Northam ordered the eased restrictions to start Saturday, May 15 for social, entertainment and recreational sporting events.
For social gatherings, the indoor limit will increase from 50 to 100 persons and outdoor gatherings limits from 100 to 250.
Entertainment and public amusement limits will climb from 30% capacity or 500 persons to 50% capacity or 1,000. Outdoor venues will see limits rise from the current 30% capacity to 50% with no cap on the specific number of attendees.
For recreational sporting events, indoor spectator limits will rise from 100 to the lesser of 250 people or 50%. Outdoor event spectator limits will rise from 30% to 50% capacity with no specific cap on the number of spectators other than the venue capacity.
Northam also relaxed restrictions on alcohol sales curfews starting May 15, with restaurants allowed to sell alcohol after midnight. Dining room closures between midnight and 5 a.m. also will no longer be required.
Pointing to the statewide increase in vaccination rates — half of the state’s adults have received a shot to date — and lowered COVID-19 case rates statewide, Northam said he hopes to see further relaxation of his pandemic emergency orders in June.
“But some things need to continue,” Northam said. “We all need to keep wearing masks, social distancing, and encouraging each other to get a shot. It’s how we take care of one another.”
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said Thursday the LENOWISCO district reported 16 COVID-19-related cases and one death for totals of 7,535 infections and 199 deaths during the pandemic.
Wise County had 12 cases for 3,078 and 94 deaths.
Scott County saw three cases and one death for 1,786 and 52 deaths.
Lee County remained at 2,406 cases and 46 deaths.
Norton had one case for 265 cases and seven deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, the number of COVID-19 vaccinations rose by 539 to 44,682 during the pandemic — 51.67% of the region's population.
The number of people in the district fully vaccinated is 19,373 — 22.67% of the district’s population of 86,471.
Statewide, 3,508,510 doses have been given and 2,248,339 people have the full doses of each vaccine — 26.3% of 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,373 new cases and 13 deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for a pandemic total of 650,981 cases and 10,653 deaths.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report dropped from 6.8% to 4.6%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 6% to 5.9%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and no staff/contractor infections Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at 20 inmate cases and added a case for one active staff/contractor case.
Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices.
Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
