RICHMOND — Citing a rise in COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and positive test results in the Tidewater region, Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam on Tuesday ordered new restrictions on alcohol sales, restaurant hours and the size of all public and private gatherings for the Hampton Roads area starting Friday.
Northam also warned that increases in other regions could mean decisions on reopenings there.
In a press conference, Northam said that his latest executive order goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday. All on-site alcohol sales and consumption in the Hampton Roads area will shut down after 10 p.m. and restaurants will close after midnight every night until the order is lifted.
Gathering sizes, which were increased across the state to 250, will be limited in Hampton Roads to 50 for all public and private social gatherings, whether indoors or outdoors. Indoor dining at restaurants, bars, distilleries and wineries in that area will also be cut back to 50% of capacity.
Northam said case, testing and hospitalization data from that area show a shift in case demographics toward people in their 20s or younger.
“This is about stopping the spread of COVID-19 in Hampton Roads,” Northam said. “It happens when too many people gather together, when too many people are not compliant and, as I’ve said before, when too many people are selfish.”
Northam said one factor in the new restrictions came from COVID-19 test positivity percentages across the state and region.
In the Hampton Roads cities of Chesapeake, Norfolk, Suffolk and Hampton, Northam said, the test positivity rate ranges from 9.9 to 18.6% with a regional rate of 10.8%. In the Peninsula area, the positivity rate has climbed from 3.4% to 8.7% within a month.
When Hampton Roads is taken out of calculations, the rest of the state has a 6% positivity rate of COVID-19 testing results.
Statewide, Virginia’s percentage of positive results has dropped from 7.7% a month ago to 7.3%. The rate in Northern Virginia has dropped to 5.7% despite that region’s delay in reaching Phase 2 reopening status about two months ago, and Northwestern Virginia’s test positivity rate now stands at 5%.
Central Virginia’s test positivity rate is at 6.8%, Northam said, and Southwest Virginia’s positivity rate has risen slightly to 7.1%. He said state health officials are monitoring the southwest increase although it remained “relatively stable.”
Asked when he might lift the latest restrictions, Northam said state health officials would have to examine at least two weeks of case numbers and data on testing and hospitalizations before any decision.
“If I see those numbers trending in other areas, I will make decisions in that regard,” Northam said. “We want our children to be back in school, we want our businesses to reopen, but we have to diminish the numbers of COVID-19 in our communities.”