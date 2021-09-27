RICHMOND — Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam placed the blame Monday for Virginia’s rising COVID-19 hospitalizations on people who refuse to get vaccinated.
Pointing to 1,997 new COVID-19 hospitalizations as of Monday, “Almost every one of these is a person who declined to get a shot,” Northam said during a press conference in Richmond.
“I don’t know what to say to people who selfishly choose not to get vaccinated,” Northam said, noting that hospitalized cases had dropped to fewer than 100 a day between a holiday season peak in January and the latest spike’s start in June with the spread of the Delta mutation of the disease.
Vaccine refusals and the associated strain on hospital resources also means persons with other serious medical conditions are finding it difficult to get necessary care, Northam said.
“You are costing everyone a lot of money,” Northam said, referring to about $5 billion in costs to treat unvaccinated COVID-19 patients. “I hope you will give some thought to what your family will do without you.”
Despite the increase in COVID-19 hospital cases, Northam said Virginia has seen 80.1% of Virginia adults receiving at least one COVID vaccination and 60% of the population fully vaccinated. That places Virginia at the top of southern states in vaccinations and 14th in the U.S.
Northam cited vaccination rates in urban versus rural areas of the state, with Arlington County and the city of Alexandria having one-shot vaccination rates above 90% compared to a 17% rate in Highland and Patrick counties in the western and southern areas of Virginia.
Northam said he did not want to see similar urban-rural trends as Virginia awaits approval of vaccines for children 18 and younger and booster shots. The Pfizer vaccine has been approved for booster shots for four groups: age 65 and older, persons with underlying medical conditions, first responders and persons with compromised immune systems.
Vaccination rates for children 12-18 are close to the statewide rates for one dose and full vaccination, and Northam said he hopes to see those improve. Vaccines could be approved for children 5-12 as soon as six weeks, he said, and Virginia health officials have been planning to make shots available at in-school clinics as soon as vaccines become available.
“If you want to see this pandemic end, if you want to see your kids in school every day and not quarantined at home and you want high school football games and a return to a time when you didn’t have to worry about this, there’s only one answer,” Northam said. “Get vaccinated. It’s the only way forward.”
Allie Phillips, population health manager with the LENOWISCO Health District, said Monday that district vaccinators will start offering Pfizer vaccine booster doses under Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to the four group that have had their Pfizer vaccinations:
• People 65 years and older and residents in long-term care settings at least 6 months after their Pfizer vaccines.
• People aged 50–64 years with underlying medical conditions at least 6 months after their vaccinations.
• People aged 18–49 years with underlying medical conditions at least 6 months after their vaccinations, based on their individual benefits and risks.
• People aged 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting at least 6 months after their vaccinations, based on their individual benefits and risks.
“Our No. 1 priority is to be able to readily provide all individuals within our community with COVID-19 vaccines,” said Phillips “We are thankful for our many partnering pharmacies and health care facilities who are also providing COVID-19 vaccines. This allows individuals to have the flexibility of obtaining a vaccine or booster from any COVID-19 vaccine provider and not just the original site where they received their initial series.”
The COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness decreases slowly at six months, Phillips said, but people still have strong protection against severe illness, hospitalization and death. It’s recommended that the booster dose is given six months or more after the second shot. Individuals who do not receive a booster will still be considered fully vaccinated. Anyone with questions or concerns about booster eligibility should call 1-877-VAX-IN-VA, their local health department or their local health care provider.
The Lenowisco Health District will be offering the Pfizer booster doses in their local health department offices. Please call your local health department to schedule a Pfizer booster dose appointment.
• Lee County Health Department — (276) 346-0401.
• Scott County Health Department — (276) 328-8000.
• Wise County and City of Norton Health Department — (276) 386-1312.
Vaccine providers can also be found at www.vdh.virginia.gov/cumberland-plateau/appointments/ and www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/appointments/.
For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For specific information regarding vaccination in the Lenowisco Health District visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.