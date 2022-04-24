ROGERSVILLE — The local Rogersville nonprofit Four Square, which will put on the Rogersville 4th of July fireworks show, is accepting donations.
Dr. Blaine Jones, president of Four Square, said that they are working to put on a great show. They have also been in contact with Rogersville Park and Recreation Director Matthew Elkins, to see about coordinating something to go along with the show.
Jones said they plan to have a DJ with a large sound system at the event this year.
This year’s fireworks will be provided by Bob, Julie and Garrett Smith of Dynamic Effects and Fireworks Co.
In addition to the fireworks show, which will take place at the Rogersville City Park around 9:30 p.m., the city will hold the annual Rogersville Fourth of July Parade, which will take place in downtown Rogersville at 11 a.m.
Jones said that they are still in need of donations to be able to put on large shows like they have done in the past.
“We hope to have enough funds to pull off one of our huge shows like in the past,” Jones said. “It just depends on the donations as to how large we can go.”
Several businesses, including Appalachian Community Federal Credit Union and Hutchinson Sealing Systems, have provided donations.