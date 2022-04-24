Anyone who is interested in

participating in the parade should contact the parade organizer, Melissa Nelson, at (423) 921-2410. Anyone who is interested in donating to the

fireworks show can send a check to Rogersville 4th of July Celebration, P.O. Box 35, Rogersville, TN 37857. Anyone who is interested in sponsoring the fireworks show can contact Blaine Jones by phone at

(423) 272-3150 or by email at

docjones57@gmail.com.